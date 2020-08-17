Police investigate fatal shooting near county line in NE Miami-Dade

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred near the Miami-Dade/Broward county line.

At least one person was transported to Aventura Hospital with a gunshot wound but succumbed to it before entry, said police.

The incident happened at the shopping center at County Line Plaza located at 215th Street and Northeast 10th Avenue, shortly after 4 p.m., Monday.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where two vehicles appeared to have crashed into each other near a 7-Eleven gas station, and police have set up a perimeter in the area.

7News cameras captured police questioning a man in dreadlocks, who they have apprehended in the 35 to 40 minutes after the incident.

Police have not released the victim’s name.

This is a developing story.

