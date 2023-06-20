NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Detectives and police officers were on the scene of a residential neighborhood in North Miami Beach after a shooting left two people dead inside a home.

The incident took place around 4:30 a.m. on Northeast 170th Street and Northeast 16th Avenue where authorities have taped off the road.

Around 5 a.m., sources said fire rescue crews departed to transport someone to HCA Florida Aventura Hospital in critical condition.

The Mobile Command Center is also in the area, as well as Crime Scene Technicians, who are normally present in shooting investigations.

Information is limited as police continue their investigation and speak to witnesses in the area.

“This never happens here, never,” said a resident.

Investigators were seen taking photos of a man’s shoes presumably because he was a witness inside the home at the time of the crime.

It is unknown if police have anyone in custody at this time.

The North Miami Beach Police Department has been contacted for more details involving this incident.

