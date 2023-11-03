SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A fatal shooting in Southwest Miami-Dade prompted a swift response by officers.

Miami-Dade Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue arrived at the scene at 8400 SW 107th St., Friday afternoon.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene where one person was seen in the back of a police cruiser.

It is unclear whether the person who was detained was involved in the shooting.

The area was taped off as police continue to investigate the shooting.

