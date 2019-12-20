Police investigate fatal rollover wreck in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating a crash that left a man dead in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police responded to the scene along Bird Road and Southwest 127th Avenue, Friday morning.

7News cameras observed a flipped pickup truck and a sedan with extensive damage.

Car parts and debris could also be seen scattered across the road.

Officials said one person was taken into custody but did not specify why.

Police shut down the road while they investigate. Drivers are urged to seek an alternate route.

