SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a deadly double shooting in Southwest Miami-Dade.

The shooting took place on Saturday afternoon in the 1700 block of Southwest 153rd Court.

Deputies said they found a man and a woman suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, both were pronounced dead on the scene by fire rescue.

Deputies said other people were inside the home when the shooting happened.

An investigation is currently ongoing.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.