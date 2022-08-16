MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Beach are investigating a crash that left one dead and put another person in the hospital.

The incident took place at the intersection between the MacArthur Causeway and Fountain Street, Monday night.

A driver of a Honda Civic sped through light and smashed into a Mercedes and hit a sidewalk.

Both cars were eventually towed.

One of the passengers inside of the Mercedes did not survive.

The driver of the other car was taken to the hospital, but will be okay.

Investigators are waiting to see if criminal charged will be filed.

