OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - Opa-locka Police responded to a local neighborhood after a drive-by shooting left one person dead and another in critical condition.

Authorities gathered at the crime scene around 1 a.m. Monday at Northwest 22nd Avenue and Lincoln Avenue.

Although information from law enforcement is limited, a shooting in the area was evident as a car displayed bullet holes on its front windshield.

Live video footage showed at least 12 evidence markers on the ground as detectives continued to canvass the scene.

One witness said his niece, her boyfriend and the couple’s child were walking out of a Lyft driver’s car when they got shot at. According to the witness, they returned from watching a movie at the local theater.

The witness said his niece is in the hospital undergoing surgery. Officials confirmed that the Lyft driver and the child were not injured.

“I just came from [the hospital] and checked on my niece,” said the victim’s uncle. “I just came to check on the baby right now, to see if the baby is OK.”

Opa-lock Police have confirmed that a man and a woman sustained gunshot wounds when they arrived at the scene. When Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene, they declared the man dead and transported the woman to Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

According to police, the shooters drove alongside the ride-share vehicle and opened fire at the vehicle. The car then fled the scene.

The father of the Lyft driver said he was shocked to hear what happened, but ultimately glad his son was not hurt.

Police have not confirmed any arrests.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

