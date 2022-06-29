MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - It was an incident that started off as dispute about money between a group of friends.

According to Miami Gardens Police, that dispute led up to a double shooting at a home on Northwest 43rd Court just before 11 a.m., which left one person dead, Tuesday.

Officers arrived to the scene after receiving a ShotSpotter alert, where they found the two men.

MGPD and Plantation Police said this shooting was related to an abduction case at a Plantation Airbnb.

A woman who owns the property said her son called her at work and told her someone robbed and kidnapped her tenant.

“Four young men kidnapped him in the car from Plantation, and three left back in the car, one of them with a gun,” said the property owner. “He thought they were playing, said he was going to kill him for money.”

The other man that was shot was taken to the hospital. No word on their condition.

Police have not said anything about any arrests or charges as they continue to investigate this case.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.