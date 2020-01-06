Police investigate double shooting in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Gardens Police are investigating a shooting that injured two people in a residential area.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews also responded to the double shooting in the area of Northwest 197th Street and 40th Court, at around 2:30 p.m., Monday.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where several police units blocked the residential area.

There appeared to be blood on the roof of a police cruiser on the scene.

According to police, one of the victims has been transported to the hospital as a trauma alert.

