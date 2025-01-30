MIAMI (WSVN) - Two people were found dead in Miami’s Little Haiti neighborhood in what police described as a double homicide.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the area of Northeast First Avenue and 59th Street in Miami, at around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to police, they received a call of two people being unresponsive.

7News cameras captured officers standing around in the scene and a couple of blocks cordoned off with police tape.

Detectives are investigating how the victims died.

