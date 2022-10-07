SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police responded to a deadly shooting in South Miami-Dade.

The incident occurred in the area of Southwest 165th Avenue and 288th lane just before 4:40 a.m., Friday.

There was a report of three shots fired before a man was found dead outside of a home.

According to Miami-Dade police, a family member saw the gunman and victim firing at each other before police arrived.

Investigators said the shooter took off after the shots were fired, but they are unsure if he was on foot or got into a vehicle.

“All we have for now is a black male subject. He was wearing a ski mask and all the clothing was camouflage,” said a dispatcher.

The area was blocked off as crime scene technicians searched the house for any clues that could lead to the killer.

