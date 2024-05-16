MIAMI (WSVN) - A fatal shooting in Miami’s Little Haiti neighborhood prompted a significant police investigation early Thursday morning.

Around 1 a.m., Miami Police responded to reports of a shooting near Northwest 68th Street and Second Avenue, just across St. Matthews Church in Miami. Once officers arrived, they found a man suffering gunshot wounds.

Authorities have since confirmed that the individual has succumbed to his injuries.

Evidence markers were visible and video footage captured detectives collecting various items, including clothes and sneakers, in front of an apartment complex.

Details regarding the nature of the investigation are still limited and authorities are continuing to work on the scene. Further information is expected as the investigation progresses.

The surrounding area remains blocked off as part of the ongoing investigation. Avoid the area as the search for the shooter continues.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

