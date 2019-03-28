Police investigate Chase bank robbery in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a bank was robbed in Miami Gardens.

7SkyForce HD hovered above the scene as Miami Gardens Police units surrounded the Chase bank located in the area of Northwest Second Avenue and 119th Street, Thursday.

A woman was seen talking to officers nearby.

It remains unclear how much money, if any, was taken.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

