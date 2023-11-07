WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A recent business burglary at a West Miami-Dade smoke shop has left local police searching for answers.

Surveillance footage from Holy Smokes store on Southwest 57th Avenue near 20th Street captured an unidentified individual arriving on a motorcycle before breaking into the store, stealing multiple items and making a quick getaway.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

