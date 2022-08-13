MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating an occupied burglary at a South Beach restaurant.

According to Miami Beach Police, someone broke into Mickey Burkes, located along the 1200 block of Washington Avenue, Friday night.

Investigators said officers responded to the business at around 10:30 p.m. in reference to the burglary and simple battery.

As of Saturday night, the perpetrator remains at large.

If you have any information on this burglary or the subject’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.