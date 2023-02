HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a break-in at Westland Mall in Hialeah.

Hialeah Police responded to the shopping center, located near West 49th Street, Friday night.

Detectives said burglars forced their way into the Macy’s store at the mall.

It remains unclear whether or not anything was stolen.

Police continue to investigate.

