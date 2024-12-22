MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are searching for a man who, witnesses say, fled after attempting to rob a 7-Eleven on Biscayne Boulevard.

“And I see the police, and they were saying that there’s a guy that came at gunpoint at the young lady at the register, and he took the whole register. he put her at gun point and he took off and started running,” one woman said.

“Okay, so this guy, he came, and he didn’t say anything; he just came behind the counter and just took the money like he snatched a register and started running,” said a witness. “He went to that building right over there.”

Officials have not yet confirmed any details.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.