Police investigate armed robbery and shooting in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police are investigating an armed robbery and shooting in Southwest Miami-Dade.

According to police, they responded to a call of shots fired near the McDonald’s located at Southwest 137th Avenue and 152nd Street, at around 8 a.m., Friday.

The subjects and victims fled the scene by the time police arrived, but they received a call from one of the victims who said they were robbed at gunpoint and gave them information about a white car.

Police told people to be on the lookout for the white car, which was eventually spotted near Southwest 264th Street and 132nd Avenue.

The male driver and a female passenger of the car have since been taken into custody, but police have not said they are suspects.

