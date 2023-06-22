NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police officers investigated an area in Northwest Miami-Dade after a pedestrian was hit by a car that fled the scene.

Officials said around 4:00 a.m. Thursday, someone was struck in the area of Northwest 32nd Avenue and 103rd Street. Once fire rescue crews arrived, they transported the victim to Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

Police do not have a description of the vehicle.

Authorities closed off Northwest 32nd Avenue from 103rd Street, but have since reopened the street.

