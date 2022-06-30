MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for the person responsible for a shooting in South Beach that left a man dead.

A large police presence could be seen in the area of 14th Street and Collins Avenue, at around 3:30 a.m., Thursday.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man inside a car suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Paramedics transported the victim to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

7News cameras captured a black car that crashed into a pole.

Miami Beach Police detectives believe the victim was targeted and that the shooter fled the scene in a dark colored four-door vehicle.

Collins Avenue between 13th and 14th streets were temporarily closed to traffic while police investigated.

If you have any information on this shooting or the subject’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.