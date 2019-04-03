Police investigate after man fatally stabbed in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A man has died after police say he was stabbed in Miami.

Miami Police and Fire Rescue units were dispatched to the area of Northwest 77th Street and North Miami Avenue, just before 6 a.m., Wednesday.

Officials said that after canvassing the area, they found a man who was bleeding profusely.

The victim was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Police continue to investigate.

