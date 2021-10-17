NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Gunfire tore through a Northwest Miami-Dade neighborhood, sending two people to the hospital.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the shooting in the area of Northwest 73rd Street and 21st Avenue, early Saturday afternoon.

First responders arrived to find the victims suffering from gunshot wounds. One of the victims was shot in the head while the other was shot in the chest.

At least one of the victims was transported from the scene to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center.

“I heard that the boys were outside with the dog, [the victim] was on the phone with the baby mama and talking to the kids and a white car came by and shot him,” said the grandmother of one of the victims.

She said her grandson was shot while he was sitting on the porch.

“I’m in retirement,” she said. “They wanna be thugs? I’m one of the original thugs so I’m coming out of retirement. That’s what’s going through my head right now.”

Police continue to search for the gunman.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

