Police investigate after 16-year-old boy shot in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police are investigating a shooting involving a 16-year-old boy in Southwest Miami-Dade.
The incident occurred at 14790 Buchanan Street, Wednesday afternoon.
7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where police vehicles have blocked off the street.
According to police, the 16-year-old got shot in the back and couldn’t feel anything below his waist.
The teen was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center with a spinal injury.
Police are searching for the two males who left the scene on their bikes.
If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.
Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.