NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are in pursuit of a suspect accused of driving an ATV erratically on Interstate 95.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene Monday morning in Northeast Miami-Dade, where the driver was first eluding Miami-Dade Police.

The rider was then seen heading northbound on Interstate 95.

Several police helicopters are also above the scene as they continue their pursuit.

Three police cruisers were also following the rider on the highway.

The Florida Highway Patrol was notified about the incident, as well as the Broward Sheriff’s Office as the rider made his way towards Broward County.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.