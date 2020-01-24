Police in Palmetto Bay launch initiative about dangers of texting while driving

PALMETTO BAY, Fla. (WSVN) — Miami-Dade Police officers in Palmetto Pay have teamed up with the Florida Department of Transportation to crack down on distracted drivers with a new initiative.

7News cameras captured officers pulling over drivers near Perrine Elementary School, in the area of Southwest 92nd Avenue and 168th Street, Friday morning.

Officials said the school zone traffic stops are part of an effort to educate drivers about the dangers of texting while driving.

“The Village of Palmetto Bay, of course, they take the safety of their roadways and their residents very seriously,” said Miami-Dade Police Detective Alvaro Zabaleta, “and they’ve created an initiative throughout several schools this morning because they’re focusing on school zones, simply because of the fact that the safety of the children is their primary concern.”

As of Jan. 1, texting and driving is now illegal in Florida, with drivers facing fines if their eyes are on their phones instead of the road.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.