MIAMI (WSVN) - Troppers located a car that was connected to a crime.

According to officials, the Lamborghini was used in a recent highway shooting.

Last week, a video on social media showed a passenger shooting a gun out of a window. The driver was also seen going over 100 mph.

The person who was seen firing the gun, Nelson Perez-Valdivia, has since turned himself in.

The Lamborghini was impounded for evidence.

