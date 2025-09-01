Police have identified the victims that were killed in two separate hit-and-run crashes that occurred over the weekend in different parts of Miami-Dade County.

The Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office said 26-year-old Stefhany Reconco-Rosales was fatally struck by a four-door Cadillac Escalade along the 3400 block of Northwest 32nd Avenue just before 5:30a.m. Sunday.

“202 received it’s going to be a pedestrian hit,” said a dispatcher.

The driver reportedly fled the scene without rendering aid.

7News cameras captured fire rescue administering chest compressions to the victim and loading her onto a gurney and transporting her to a local hospital where, she succumbed to her injuries.

“202 arrival it’s going to be a trauma alert, ground. Ryder,” said a firefighter.

Just miles away, around 5 a.m. that morning, deputies responded to the 2100 block of Southwest 187th Avenue in Southwest Miami-Dade in reference to a man’s lifeless body being found in the roadway.

The victim was later identified as 22-year-old Beltazar Antonio.

A preliminary investigation revealed this incident was also a fatal hit-and-run. Investigators said they do not have a vehicle description at this time.

The Escalade involved in the Northwest Miami-Dade crash is a model between 2014 and 2020 with possible front-end damage, according to deputies.

Now two lives have been lost, two families are grieving and the search for the two drivers is ongoing.

Both incidents remain under investigation.

If you have any information on either of these hit-and-run crashes or the drivers’ whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

