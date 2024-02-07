MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami Gardens Police Department identified the victim involved in a deadly shooting that occurred on a pedestrian bridge.

Around 7 a.m. Monday, 17-year-old Brandon Gordon was found dead near his bicycle after police responded to reports of a shooting in the area of Northwest 29th Avenue and Northwest 167th Street.

Authorities are still investigating this incident and are asking the public for any details on this case. Anyone with information is urged to call police.

