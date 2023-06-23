NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - In an incident that occurred in the early hours of Thursday, a pedestrian was struck and killed by a speeding vehicle that fled the scene without rendering aid or providing information. The victim has been identified as 36-year-old Felix Benitez.

The fatal hit-and-run took place as Benitez was crossing Northwest 32nd Avenue at Northwest 103rd Street in Miami. Around 3:45 a.m. an unidentified southbound vehicle on 32nd Avenue crashed into him.

Benitez was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital following the incident but unfortunately succumbed to his injuries.

Authorities from the Miami-Dade Police Department are seeking the public’s assistance in apprehending the driver responsible for this hit-and-run. A description of the suspect vehicle is believed to be a sedan, which should have noticeable damage to its hood and windshield as a result of the collision.

Officials urge anyone with relevant information to come forward and assist in the investigation.

Miami-Dade Police Department Homicide Detective N. Perez Jr. can be reached at (305) 471-2425 for anyone with information regarding the incident.

Those wishing to remain anonymous may contact Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS or visit www.CrimeStoppers305.com and select “Submit a Tip.” Crime Stoppers is also available on Facebook and on the P3 app. Apple users can download the app here and Android users may do so here.

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered to anyone whose tip leads to the arrest of the subject(s). The anonymity of all callers is strictly maintained.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.