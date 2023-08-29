MIAMI (WSVN) - Authorities have officially confirmed the identity of the man who tragically lost his life during Saturday’s devastating crane accident as 32-year-old Mario Bladimir Andino Renteria.

The incident occurred around 12:15 p.m. when heavy cargo plummeted from a crane that collapsed at a construction site adjacent to HCA Florida Mercy Hospital, resulting in the death of Andino Renteria and the hospitalization of four others, according to officials. The construction workers were progressing a renovation project at the site.

Among the victims, two construction workers were rushed to Mercy Hospital for treatment, while the other two were transported to Ryder Trauma Center, highlighting the severity of their injuries. The extent of their injuries and current conditions remain undisclosed at this time.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has initiated an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crane collapse. OSHA’s involvement emphasizes the need to thoroughly examine the equipment, safety measures, and protocols in place at the construction site to determine any potential factors that contributed to the tragic incident.

As the investigation progresses, authorities aim to uncover the sequence of events that led to the crane’s collapse and the subsequent release of heavy cargo.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.