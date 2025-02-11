MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police announced they’ve identified the four victims who tragically lost their lives in a violent car crash in Miami Gardens, they also said, a woman and a child remain in the hospital in critical condition.

This all unfolded around 6p.m., Saturday when officers said 25-year-old Antonio Wilcox Jr crashed into a Nissan Altima carrying 8 passengers on Northwest 37th Avenue near 170th Street. The force caused the car to be crushed between Wilcox’s SUV and a silver Cadillac Escalade that was driving ahead of them.

Miami Gardens Police said Wilcox Jr., who is from Naples, was intoxicated and traveling at 99 miles per hour at the time of the crash.

Police said 8-year-old Azariah McCall, 10-year-old Irena Johnson, 10-year-old Kamari Graham, and 51-year-old Rosa May Jones, all of whom were inside the Nissan Altima, did not survive the crash.

A mother and a child remain in critical condition at a hospital.

Wilcox Jr. is in a Broward County hospital, under the supervision of a police guard as he’s being treated for his injuries. He is also undergoing tests for additional factors that likely impacted his judgment.

“I can tell you right now in my law enforcement career this has been the worse accident that I have witnessed. And as a matter of fact, our traffic Homicide detective had even stated the same, in their many years of investigating these types of crashes, the detective even stated this is worse accident he had to investigate,” said Emmanuel Jeanty with Miami Gardens Police.

As of noon, Wilcox Jr. remains in the hospital but police said he will be extradited by the U.S. Marshalls Office back to Miami-Dade once he’s recovered. He is facing four counts of vehicular homicide with additional charges pending.

