NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have identified and arrested the four individuals involved in a chaotic chain of events that unfolded Thursday, starting with a department store theft and ending up in a high-speed police chase featuring a stolen U-Haul van.

On Friday, police identified the suspects involved as Mekal Wilson, 36, Norbert Baugh, 33, Shuneka Gordon, 38 and the driver of the vehicle, Jermaal Stennett, 36.

Gordon is facing charges of retail theft with a prior conviction. Stennett and Baugh are facing charges of retail theft greater than $750.

Wilson is facing charges of fleeing and attempting to elude police at high speed, battery, aggravated bodily harm with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer, retail theft greater than $750, grand left in the 3rd degree, and resisting officer with violence to his person.

The pursuit, initiated by Miami-Dade Police officers and Florida Highway Patrol troopers, followed the van northbound on the Florida Turnpike near 112th Avenue.

The incident began when Homestead Police requested assistance following an alleged assault on one of their officers outside Kohl’s at 2455 NE 10th Court.

Homestead Police Capt. Fernando Morales stated that the subjects emerged from the store with carts full of stolen merchandise and attempted to evade capture, ramming a police car in the process.

The pursuit, reaching speeds of over 80 mph, resulted in a collision with another vehicle, but the driver appeared unharmed.

After three PIT maneuvers near Northwest 106th Street, the van was stopped.

During the arrest, one individual attempted to jump over a barrier wall, prompting officers to intervene and prevent a potential fall from the overpass.

