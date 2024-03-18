SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police have released new information regarding an apparent murder-suicide in Southwest Miami-Dade that claimed the lives of two women and a man.

Responding to a report of shots fired at a condominium near Bird Road and Southwest 70th Court on Saturday night, officers found a woman outside with a gunshot wound. While aiding her, another gunshot was heard from inside.

The building was cleared, and the Special Response Team discovered two more victims inside.

The deceased are Luis Napoles, 40, Meghan Moore, 25 and Sidney Capolino, 23.

Investigators said Napoles fatally shot Moore, his girlfriend, outside before entering and shooting Capolino, Moore’s roommate, then taking his own life.

