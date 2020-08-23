Police ID woman in connection to Bal Harbour hit-and-run that killed teen cyclist

BAL HARBOUR, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have identified a woman in connection to a hit-and-run crash in Bal Harbour that left a 14-year-old boy dead, and they continue their search for the driver responsible.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the driver of a silver Kia Optima sedan struck Ethan Gordon along the 10200 block of Collins Avenue, near the Bellini condominiums, just before 6:15 p.m. on Saturday.

Investigators said Gordon was crossing the street on his bike when the driver slammed into the teen in a silver Kia Optima and kept going.

Police on Sunday identified 24-year-old Luisa Fernanda Ahearn as someone who was involved in the incident, but did not specify whether or not she was behind the wheel.

Area resident Betty Gras said speeding drivers are an ongoing concern in the area.

“It’s pretty bad. People don’t respect the speed, and they see you crossing, and instead of slowing down, they go faster,” said Bessy Gras.

Ahearn’s Kia was left with severe front damage to the windshield.

Witnesses said the victim’s bike was broken into two pieces, and the teen was not moving.

Paramedics rushed Gordon to Ryder Trauma Center, where he succumbed to his injuries.

If convicted, Ahearn could face a minimum of four years in prison.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

