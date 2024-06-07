CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami-Dade Police Department on Friday identified three individuals involved in a murder-suicide at an apartment in Coral Gables.

According to police, 61-year-old Matthew Vincent Roll was the suspected shooter who killed 41-year-old Lusine Melikyan and fired at her son, 20-year-old Suren Mkrtchyan.

Roll, police said, then fatally shot himself.

Officials confirmed that Roll and Melikyan were romantically involved.

The incident happened on Thursday after Coral Gables Police units responded to a report of shots fired inside the Gables Ponce apartment complex, located at 320 Granello Avenue, near Southwest 42nd Street, at around 9:30 a.m.

Police said they received a call from Mkrtchyan who was suffering from a gunshot wound. Two others were also shot.

When they arrived at the apartment, police found Roll and Melikyan dead at the apartment.

Witness Ernesto Herrero, who works near Gables Ponce, said he saw Mkrtchyan as paramedics rushed him into an ambulance.

“He had blood in different parts of his body,” he said.

Herrero said it appeared that Mkrtchyan had been shot several times, because he was bleeding from his chest and lower body.

Mkrtchyan was transported to the hospital, underwent surgery and is now listed as stable.

An investigation into the shooting is still ongoing.

