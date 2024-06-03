SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Neighbors are reacting after an elderly woman and three others were found dead in what, police said, was a triple murder-suicide at a Southwest Miami-Dade home.

The incident happened on Sunday in the area of Southwest 137th Court, near 47th Street, just after 2 p.m.

A friend of the family was the first to make the horrific discovery with police inside the Kendale Lakes home.

On Sunday, a family member called police after not being able to reach anyone at the home.

Officers were conducting a welfare check on a hospice patient. When they entered the home, they found that one of the victims shot dead.

“Check on the welfare, reference the complainant hasn’t heard from his parents in the last three days,” said a dispatcher over Broadcastify police scanner.

And that wasn’t the only call with worries about the people inside the home.

“We also received an additional call from a social worker from hospice referring to a welfare check,” said the dispatcher.

“Can you reach the call back and have them open the door?” said an officer.

“She said to try the door. It’s usually open. If not, you will probably have to force entry.” said the dispatcher.

On Monday afternoon, Miami-Dade Police confirmed the names and relationship of the victims.

According to police, the person behind the murders is 62-year-old Jesus Regueira Jr.

The three victims were identified as 61-year-old Kerstyn Marie Stahre, Regueira Jr.’s girlfriend, 83-year-old Jesus Regueira, Sr. and 84-year-old Mercedes Morato, the parents of Regueira Jr.

Police found Regueira Jr. with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound and a firearm laying near him.

According to investigators, all four people lived in the same home.

Joanna Cruz, a neighbor, was left haunted by what she saw inside her mother’s friends home.

“I feel like I’m in a nightmare because it’s unpleasant to see that and and the elderly woman that was a beautiful soul, a beautiful person,” Cruz said. “I said either stabbed ’em or shot ’em ’cause there was blood and it looked like it was dried up, so it was a few days already.”

Cruz said Morato lived there with her first husband, who is also in his 80’s and their son and his wife.

She also said that her mom had a key to the home and she was able to let police inside.

“The elderly lady was on the bed to the right — and an elderly man was on the other bed,” said Cruz.

She saw their son’s wife in another room.

“When I saw three, I said, ‘Where’s the fourth one? I know there’s a four one,’ and I ran out because I said, ‘If he’s still alive here, I’m next,’” Cruz said.

An investigation is underway.

