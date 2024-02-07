MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have identified the victim involved in a deadly shooting that occurred on a pedestrian bridge in Miami Gardens.

According to Miami Gardens Police, 17-year-old Brandon Gordon was found under the bridge, near his bicycle, suffering from a gunshot wound after officers responded to reports of a shooting in the area of Northwest 29th Avenue and 167th Street, at around 7 a.m. Monday.

Paramedics with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene and pronounced the teen dead.

7Skyforce hovered above the victim, whose body was covered with a yellow tarp, as officers scanned the scene for any evidence they could find.

7News has been in contact with Gordon’s family on Wednesday, who said they are devastated by the discovery. They provided several pictures of the young man they called a shining light in their lives.

Detectives have not provided information about any possible suspect or suspects, as they continue to investigate this incident.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

