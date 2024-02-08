MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have identified the victim of a deadly shooting in Miami Gardens.

Miami Gardens Police said 52-year-old Alex Ozuna was found shot to death near an SUV in the parking lot of an apartment complex near the 700 block of Northwest 210th Street, just before 6 a.m., Wednesday,

Detectives remained at the scene well into the day on Wednesday as they tried to piece together what exactly happened.

As of late Thursday afternoon, the shooter remains on the loose.

If you have any information on this shooting or the gunman’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

