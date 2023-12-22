CUTLER BAY, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have identified the body of a man that was found inside a pickup truck that caught on fire at a shopping center in Cutler Bay. A homeless man has since been charged with the victim’s murder.

The victim was identified on Friday as 39-year-old Igor Ernesto Ortiz, who was a father and husband.

The incident happened at a shopping plaza near Southwest 92nd Avenue and Old Cutler Road, at around 1:45 p.m.

According to an arrest report, witnesses saw the suspect, 35-year-old Randall Lautzenheiser, and Ortiz arguing inside the truck.

The report stated that Lautzenheiser was later seen walking to a Chevron gas station across the street and buying a gas can.

The store’s clerk confirmed that information with 7News.

“Yes, he came in. He was [in a] rush. From there, [he said], ‘Give me $5 gas,'” the clerk said.

The clerk sold him the gas that he allegedly used to ignite the truck, which killed the man inside.

Soon after, witnesses said, the suspect walked back to the car, the two argued again, and then the car went up in flames.

“Then he came back, ‘Oh, [with] the rest of the money, can I buy a beer?'” said the clerk. “Then he picked up the beer, then he left.”

Cellphone video Thursday afternoon showed smoke billowing from his truck as fire crews arrived to douse the flames.

“I saw smoke from a distance, as I was approaching, there was a gentleman, a white gentleman, he seemed enraged and upset with what looked like a red can inside one of his hands, and a car passed by, and he got into the car and left,” said a woman who didn’t want to be identified.

Unfortunately, Ortiz didn’t survive.

“On fire. Subject, white male, white shirt, no shirt, dirty jeans, screaming at people in the parking lot, in front of Cold Stone,” said a dispatcher in radio transmissions.

Lautzenehiser was charged with first-degree murder in connection with Ortiz’s fiery death.

7New has learned that Lautzenehiser has been arrested for five previous misdemeanors, which included petite theft, possession of cannabis and disorderly conduct.

He is expected to appear in bond court on Saturday.

