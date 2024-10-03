NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police on Thursday identified a man who, they said, stole a pickup truck and led officers on a pursuit in Northwest Miami-Dade that ended in two crashes and a bailout.

Derrick Lavanche Allen, 37, is facing several charges, which include third-degree grand theft, strong-arm robbery, battery of a police officer, and aggravated fleeing/attempting to elude police after an accident.

According to Miami-Dade Police, on Wednesday afternoon, officers started following a stolen white Ford F-150 truck after an officer activated their license plate reader in the area of Northwest Ninth Avenue and 83th Street.

When officers tried to stop Allen in the area of Northwest Fifth Court and 82nd Street after an officer walked up to him, Allen backed his car up and crashed into the police car and a bystander’s parked vehicle, which almost hit the officer.

Soon after, a pursuit ensued, which caused Allen to crash into a civilian’s Hyundai near Interstate 95 and Northwest 79th Street and a second officer’s car near Northwest 75th Street and 32nd Avenue.

Allen, investigators said, then bailed out near Northwest 36nd Avenue and 76th Street and ran down the street, where officers apprehended him.

He was checked out by first repsonders near the crash site and was taken to the hospital for treatment. Eventually, Allen was then taken into jail.

This is not the first time Allen has been in trouble with the law.

According to records, back in May, Allen was wanted for a cellphone theft after he allegedly climbed through his girlfriend’s window and stole her phone.

