MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have identified the 71-year-old woman who was found dead in Miami Gardens after, they said, she was mauled by one or possibly multiple dogs, as her devastated family copes with the sudden loss.

According to the Miami Gardens Police, officers responded to calls reporting a woman who was unresponsive in the area of Northwest 196th Terrace and 14th Court, right by Hard Rock Stadium, at around 7:40 a.m., Monday, in response to calls .

At the scene, officials found the victim lying on the ground next to a trailer, suffering from apparent dog bites.

The victim, identified as Doreen Broadbelt, was later pronounced dead by paramedics.

Her family said Doreen was walking to her Walmart job when she was attacked. They added she often complained about the neighborhood dogs as they would taunt her every morning.

“They always attacking her. She even got stick, I even got her a stick,” said the victim’s daughter, Lateisha Wilkinson.

The victim’s husband, Donovan Broadbelt, spoke to Doreen’s character.

“She cared for our family a lot,” he said. “She cares for those who are in need, whether it’s at work or anywhere. If she can see the need, she will try to help out, reach out.”

Donovan had been married to Doreen for 20 years.

The family on Tuesday returned to the site of the incident to drop off flowers in her memory.

“I’m literally at my lowest right now,” said Wilkinson. “Don’t know where to start, don’t know what to say, I don’t know what to do.”

7News cameras captured animal control officials swabbing dogs for DNA in the neighborhood on Monday afternoon.

“It’s upsetting. You never think this is going to happen,” said area resident Anthony Vincent Varone. “She lived her whole life, and then this happened to her. It’s sad, man.”

Animal control was not seen in the neighborhood on Tuesday.

Miami Gardens Police have not responded to 7News request for comment as of Tuesday afternoon.

