DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have identified the woman who was found dead on the side of Interstate 95 in Northeast Miami-Dade as they continue to investigate the disturbing discovery.

Miami-Dade Police detectives on Sunday identified the deceased as 21-year-old Nahomi Valentina Cittadini.

Investigators said Cittadini was set to celebrate her 22nd birthday in just a couple of weeks.

MDPD Detective Luis Sierra told reporters she was found with no clothes on near Northwest 203rd Street, Saturday morning.

“At this point, the female is undressed,” said Sierra. “There is a piece of clothing next to here, so I wouldn’t be able to tell you how exactly her clothes were removed, but there is some clothing next to her body.”

Police said they received multiple calls that morning of two people aguing on the side of the road.

“So basically, a car came in around 6 a.m., off I-95 northbound at Ives Dairy Road, about two people arguing on the side road, that you see behind me,” said Sierra. “Multiple people were actually calling as they were driving by, saying that people were arguing on the side of the road. A short time after, FHP arrives and finds a body of a deceased female.”

Cameras showed detectives as they combed the area for clues and placed markers on the side of the highway. Traffic was diverted for some time as detectives investigated near the northbound lanes.

“Right now, it’s really hard to determine what caused the injuries to the deceased female,” said Sierra. “It’s an ongoing homicide investigation. That’s why [detectives] are still here trying to piece everything together and see exactly what caused the death.”

If you have any information that could help detectives with their investigation, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

