MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A 20-year-old man was identified as a victim who was killed when shots were fired at his car in Miami Gardens. Another person who was in the car was rushed to the hospital and three juveniles were in the back seat, police said.

The shooting took place Sunday in the area of Northwest 183rd Street and 45th Avenue, at around 8:40 p.m.

According to police, Mah’ki Cutler was killed in what they referred to as a targeted shooting.

“Our victims were coming from a party, and they were followed,” said Miami Gardens Police Officer Diana Delgado-Gourgue.

Detectives said whoever was following the victims opened fire on their car.

Police said the man who was sitting in the front passenger seat was shot multiple times, and he ran into a nearby McDonald’s for help.

He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition but is now stable, while the three toddlers who were in the back were unharmed.

Police said one of the juveniles is related to Cutler and the other two are related to the surviving victim.

If you have any information on this shooting or the whereabouts of the subject or subjects involved, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

