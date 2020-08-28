Police ID 2 women in connection to Coral Gables graffiti taggings

CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have identified two women in connection to various incidents of vandalism in Coral Gables.

According to Coral Gables Police, Ariela Hurtado and Andrea Rodriguez-Castillo were brought in for questioning on Friday.

The duo was picked up after, police said, surveillance video captured them and three men spray-painting graffiti on walls and street signs.

Hurtado and Rodriguez-Castillo are accused of tagging several locations, including the Coral Gables Youth Center.

Charges against the women remain pending.

