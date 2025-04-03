MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities identified the two people killed after shots were fired inside a transit bus in Miami Gardens.

According to Miami Gardens Police, an argument broke out aboard the bus between the victims, Lonnie Harley and Elaash Carter, and the bus driver at the corner of Northeast Seventh Avenue and Miami Gardens Drive, early Sunday morning.

Once the argument escalated, investigators said, the driver pulled out a gun and shot Harley and Carter.

Both men later died at the hospital.

The driver was detained by police for questioning, but it’s unclear whether or not he’ll face any charges.

