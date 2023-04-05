DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Doral Police held a large-scale active shooter training in order to be better prepared when a real incident unfolds.

Multiple units were seen responding to CityPlace Doral as part of the drill at CityPlace Doral on Wednesday.

Speaking with reporters, Doral Police Chief Edwin Lopez said these exercises are important for officers to help ensure they’re ready to respond to a shooting in a public place.

“We have to allow our law enforcement officers to really think outside the box and ensure that we are assessing our capabilities to respond in a multitude of platforms and landscapes,” he said.

Doral Police are planning several more drills in the near future.

