HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida man was arrested after Hialeah Police Detectives said they uncovered an illegal cockfighting operation within the city.

Juan Romero, 58, of Hialeah, was arrested Thursday in connection to the illegal operation.

Police said that during a routine investigation, detectives found approximately 160 fighting roosters housed in individual cages at 4630 East 10th Lane, identified as A&M A/C Auto Parts Inc.

The operation also reportedly included a fully functional training ring dedicated to rooster fighting.

According to police, further investigation revealed that Mr. Romero was breeding and training the roosters for illegal fighting activities, using his place of business as a storage facility.

Juan Romero was taken into custody and transported to TGK.

