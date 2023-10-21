MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have identified the man who allegedly sucker punched a street vendor on Ocean Drive and are looking to arrest him, according to 7News sources.

Speaking with 7News on Friday, the victim, Moraima Lima, saw a picture of the suspect who, sources said, has been identified by Miami Beach Police detectives.

“Yeah, he’s the guy. Yeah, I’m sure. He’s the guy,” she said.

Lima, 58, said the man in the picture is the wanted sucker punch attacker who snuck up and socked her in the face, Sept. 6.

His name is Hubert Diaz.

Lima, a South Beach cigar vendor for more than two decades, was cold-cocked, laid out and later taken to the hospital.

Days later and through her pain, Lima sat down with 7News and described the series of events captured on surveillance video.

“When he punched me, I believed that he tried to kill me,” she said.

The victim said the injuries to her ear, face, neck and arms still bother her.

Lima said Diaz, 39, has harassed and attacked her and others before along the 900 block of Ocean Drive.

She wasn’t the only one who has identified Diaz.

7News sources said police are trying to arrest Diaz, who is wanted for felony battery in connection with the attack on Lima.

Local server Kimberly Casseus said she was also roughed up by Diaz on Jan. 28

“The cop came in and took him away,” she said.

Officers placed Diaz under arrest that night.

The police report from the Jan. 28 incident states Diaz “threatened to kill one of the waitresses.”

“I felt kind of scared,” said Casseus.

Police said Lima was also targeted on that January night, stating the suspect “scared her, causing her to run inside the restaurant for safety.”

As for Lima, she said she’s still looking over her shoulder and keeping an eye in her surroundings.

“Looking around me anytime,” she said.

If you have any information on Diaz that could help police, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

