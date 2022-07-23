CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Two accused robbers in their late teens are accused in the fatal shooting of a handyman in Coral Gables that, police said, took place after the victim had complied with their demands.

According to Coral Gables Police, 18-year-old Gary Ragin and 17-year-old Jermaine Walker approached the victim, 67-year-old Jorge Romero-Gil, while wearing ski masks in an alleyway near Ten Aragon Condominium along Aragon Avenue, just after 10 a.m., Friday.

Investigators said the suspects went up to the victim and demanded his belongings at gunpoint. After he complied, Walker shot Romero-Gil at close range.

As the victim lay dying, police said, the duo continued to rummage through his things before they got back in their car and took off.

Speaking with reporters Friday afternoon, Coral Gables Police Chief Ed Hudak described what happened next.

“A description was given to our units that a vehicle had fled the scene at a high rate of speed with two individuals inside,” he said.

With officers on their tail, the suspects crashed their car in Coconut Grove and fled on foot.

7News cameras captured the SWAT team and heavily armed officers as they searched the area of 27th and Bird avenues.

Police set up a perimeter as they searched for the suspects and for clues. Thanks in part to tips from area residents, officers were able to locate and apprehend Ragin and Walker.

“I would like to thank the residents of Miami, for calling us right away when they saw people going through their yards,” said Hudak.

Once in custody, detectives said, both suspects confessed to their involvement.

Ragin appeared in court on Saturday. A judge ordered that he be held on no bond.

Since Walker is a juvenile, his bond information remains unknown.

