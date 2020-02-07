Police hand out flyers in search of driver responsible for fatal hit and run

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police are searching for a driver who struck and killed 74-year-old Ramon Rodriguez in a hit and run in early January.

Police detectives have teamed up with Rodriguez’s family in their efforts to bring the driver to justice.

“I can’t believe someone did that,” said Rodriguez’s son-in-law Luis Suarez.

It’s a gloomy day in Miami-Dade County, but for one local family, it’s nothing compared to what happened on Jan. 11 at the intersection of the 4300 block of Southwest 8th Street.

“We just want to feel peace,” said the victim’s daughter, Dayamy Rodriguez.

​Surveillance video caught the car police said struck and killed Rodriguez.

​”What happened today to one of the members of our family, tomorrow could happen with a member of your family,” said Suarez. “You know, it could happen to your brother, your daughter.”

“The driver stops, exits the vehicle, walks back to the victim, stays to look at the victim for a short time before returning to his car and driving away,” said Miami-Dade Police detective Angel Rodriguez.

Now, police are ramping up their efforts to find that man they said was driving a 2000 to 2005 Chevy Impala.

On Friday, officers joined the family near the scene to pass out flyers asking for the public’s help to catch Rodriguez’s killer.

“This is something that is very heinous. It’s something that is very morbid,” said Angel.

They are hoping to get any information to help the investigation.

The family made a plea to the public in hopes of getting closure.

“How could you see a person on the floor and not call 911?” said Dayamy.

If you have any information regarding this fatal hit and run, you’re urged to call Miami-Dade Police or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

